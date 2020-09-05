Rain staying away through Labor Day

This cool front we are tracking is nothing more than a "dry" front, which adds more dry air to the forecast and little to no rain now through the entire Labor Day Weekend Holiday forecast. The rain will be minimal under this strong ridge ahead and behind the front, so along with southeast Alabama and possibly Florida, there will be a few showers and storms there where the sea breeze interacts with the front.

The change will be a drop for high and low readings in this upcoming forecast, with lows dipping down into the upper 60s for lows and highs from 90-92 degrees. Tuesday through the following days just a few afternoon stray showers or storm in this extended forecast. The tropics are quiet now but we always have to watch for anything developing.