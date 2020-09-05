Rain staying away through Labor Day

While a cold front has passed, we aren’t seeing any difference with temperatures this afternoon, but lower humidity levels are more noticeable. We will continue the dry weather through the remainder of the holiday weekend and for Labor Day. Morning lows will dip into the upper 60s has drier air works in.

Rain chances remain low through the first half of the week until a few afternoon rain chances make their way back into the forecast on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain near 90 degrees through the upcoming week. Possibly tracking another cold front on Saturday.

Saturday

96° / 71°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 96° 71°

Sunday

91° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 66°

Monday

91° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 91° 68°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 73°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 71°

Friday

87° / 68°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

