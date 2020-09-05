Rain staying away through Labor Day

While a cold front has passed, we aren’t seeing any difference with temperatures this afternoon, but lower humidity levels are more noticeable. We will continue the dry weather through the remainder of the holiday weekend and for Labor Day. Morning lows will dip into the upper 60s has drier air works in.
Rain chances remain low through the first half of the week until a few afternoon rain chances make their way back into the forecast on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain near 90 degrees through the upcoming week. Possibly tracking another cold front on Saturday.