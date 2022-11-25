COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several systems will bring a chance for rain to the News 3 viewing area.

This morning:

Moderate with pockets of heavy rain will be possible, this will make any commute or shopping plans that you may have this morning or extra slow. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s.

This afternoon and evening:

Rain becomes more scattered to isolated as it begins to wrap up during the afternoon, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to break apart later this evening and overnight, this will be short lived as more clouds move in mid-Saturday morning.

This weekend:

System #2 will move in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Clouds will increase Saturday morning and few isolated showers/sprinkles will be possible during the afternoon, the bulk of the rain will come late Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Behind this front, clouds will decrease and temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Next week:

Dry and mild through for the beginning of the week but another cold front will bring showers and storms to the area on Wednesday.