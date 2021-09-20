Rain To Start The Week, But Drier Weather On The Way!

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers and a low of 71.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to start the day with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Expect to see more isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. High of 82.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers and a low of 71.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and a high of 84.

Wednesday: The first of the day we’ll see more showers and storms, but a Cold Front is expected to come through in the afternoon, and that’s going to help clear out the rain. In fact, by Wednesday night, we should see clear skies and much cooler temps with lows dipping into the 50s/

Thursday-Sunday: Thursday will start a string of days where we’ll see below average highs and lows, and much drier weather. In fact, we don’t see any real chance of rain until the following Wednesday, and even that chance seems relatively low.

A much drier pattern is definitely on the horizon, we just have to get through the first few days of the week, and then things really dry out.

Have a great week and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

Brian