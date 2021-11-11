Rain tonight then cooler temperatures in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and a few storms are marching their way across the southeast ahead of a series of cold fronts that will bring a dip in temperatures for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Most of the shower activity will be gone around midnight with clearing through the overnight into Friday morning. Plenty of sunny skies in the forecast during the day with temperatures just tinkling the 70 degree mark for some areas in the afternoon.

Another cold front moves through the area early Saturday bringing along some breezier conditions while we stay sunny and dry with temperatures dipping into the low 60s. Cold front number three arrives as we start the upcoming week, this front just like the previous front will be dry and just help to reinforce the cooler air that will be felt through the day.

High pressure will be our biggest friend for the first part of the week ahead with sunny skies and staying pleasant to seasonable in the afternoon. If you’re looking for more rain, you’ll have to wait till Thursday/Friday for another cold front that will have measurable rainfall along with it. We expect isolated showers at this time.