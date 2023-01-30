COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Get ready for a soggy morning commute as rain continues to move through the area, allow yourself extra time.

We’ll keep rain in the forecast for the remainder of the work week, there will be breaks in the rain so it will not rain all day every day but you will want to have the umbrella close by. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain moves out by Friday morning, we’ll begin to dry out and clear out by the weekend, expect high temperatures to stay in the middle