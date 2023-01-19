COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold front will move through the area providing a chance for rain Thursday morning and cooler temperatures on Friday

This morning-midday: Tracking a few light showers ahead of the cold front and then a line of rain and embedded thunderstorms. This line of storms will weaken as it moves in around 9 AM EST and will continue to break apart. Rain will begin to exit the area by midday.

Behind this line of storms, clouds will begin to decrease and we’ll wrap up the day with some sunshine and breezy conditions. Despite morning rain, temperatures will warm up into the low to middle 70s.

Cooler with sun and high clouds on Friday, by Friday evening more clouds will move in ahead of our next system that will bring showers late Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures Friday will drop to the low 60s but into the upper 50s by the weekend.

Staying unsettled through next week with a dry Monday but more showers and storms by the middle of next week.