Rain, windy and cooler today

Today--A chance of rain between noon and 2pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight--Showers likely before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and midnight, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 56. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Friday--Rain likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Friday Night--Patchy fog between 7pm and 8pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday--Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday Night--Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Sunday--Sunny, with a high near 74. Sunday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Monday--Sunny, with a high near 69. Monday NightClear, with a low around 44. Tuesday--Sunny, with a high near 68. Tuesday Night--Clear, with a low around 45. Wednesday--Sunny, with a high near 73.