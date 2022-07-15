COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’re seeing a few pop up showers and thunderstorms across the region this afternoon and evening as we have a boundary stalled across the two-state area. This boundary will remain as it slowly washes out heading into the weekend.

While we remain in a very soupy atmosphere, our rainfall chances are very sporadic heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be near average while only a few of us will see measurable rainfall.

Next week, not much changing in the overall weather pattern as we will continue to watch waves of energy from the north coming out of the northwest flow pattern. We have upped rainfall chances to more isolated starting Monday and continuing through the rest of the week as we remain in this weather pattern.

Temperatures for the upcoming week will also remain near average we a few areas climbing into the mid 90s but overall staying pretty consistent with what we see for this time of year.