RAINFALL: Exits by 3PM Friday

As we track the remnants of Willa we will continue to see light to moderate rainfall across the entire area. The surfaces will remain wet Friday night but as soggy as the morning.

Friday night it’ll be mostly cloudy, with a few gusts 15-20 mph. The rain will taper-off by 3pm and the remainder of the weekend will remain dry. Readings will be cooler Saturday and a bit warmer with sunshine by Sunday.

A second dry front enters the region Sunday night into the day on Monday, with cool and breezy conditions and yes plenty of sunshine.