Rainy this afternoon while cool temperatures stick around heading into the weekend

Showers are due in later this afternoon and evening as our next system moves into the Chattahoochee Valley. Activity will be light with intermittent showers especially as we get into the late afternoon and early evening. Cloudy and cool conditions will persist along with the rain heading into the overnight hours into Friday morning.

Light drizzle will be possible as we start the day Friday while north Georgia will likely see a few snow showers across the higher elevations. For us, the rain exits with the clouds slowly following through the day.

High pressure builds in behind this system as temperatures remain cool throughout the weekend with the sun returning. Our next system arrives first of next week with more showers which could be heavy.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

48° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 100% 48° 43°

Friday

49° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 49° 34°

Saturday

51° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 51° 28°

Sunday

53° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 53° 35°

Monday

51° / 42°
Showers
Showers 53% 51° 42°

Tuesday

53° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 53° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

45°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
45°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
86%
48°

48°

2 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

3 PM
Light Rain
69%
48°

48°

4 PM
Rain
77%
48°

48°

5 PM
Light Rain
70%
48°

47°

6 PM
Showers
57%
47°

47°

7 PM
Light Rain
65%
47°

47°

8 PM
Light Rain
72%
47°

47°

9 PM
Light Rain
62%
47°

47°

10 PM
Light Rain
71%
47°

47°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
47°

46°

12 AM
Showers
54%
46°

46°

1 AM
Showers
43%
46°

46°

2 AM
Showers
36%
46°

46°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
46°

45°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
45°

45°

5 AM
Few Showers
34%
45°

44°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
44°

44°

8 AM
Showers
37%
44°

