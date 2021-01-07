Rainy this afternoon while cool temperatures stick around heading into the weekend

Showers are due in later this afternoon and evening as our next system moves into the Chattahoochee Valley. Activity will be light with intermittent showers especially as we get into the late afternoon and early evening. Cloudy and cool conditions will persist along with the rain heading into the overnight hours into Friday morning.

Light drizzle will be possible as we start the day Friday while north Georgia will likely see a few snow showers across the higher elevations. For us, the rain exits with the clouds slowly following through the day.

High pressure builds in behind this system as temperatures remain cool throughout the weekend with the sun returning. Our next system arrives first of next week with more showers which could be heavy.