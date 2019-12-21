Rainy & windy as gulf low moves ashore

Low across the Gulf of Mexico continues to deepen and will eventually move along the Florida panhandle bringing a lot of rain and wind to the two state region.

A High Wind Watch has been posted for Sunday afternoon into Monday morning for sustained winds of 20-30 mph and wind gusts up to 45 mph. Downed trees, powerlines are likely to come down.

An Areal Flood Watch is also up for our Georgia counties where rainfall totals of 2-3″ will be likely along with some localized higher amounts possible.

This system finally moves out just in time for Christmas with high pressure building in behind the system and temperatures warming well above average with many areas seeing some 70s.

Our next frontal system arrives next Sunday into next week.