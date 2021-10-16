Readings take a dip Sunday morning as cool fall-like weather is here

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front is through the region clearing us of any left over morning clouds making for a comfortable but breezy Saturday afternoon and evening. Heading into Saturday night temperatures will quickly fall off into the 50s and bottoming out in the 40s for most areas by daybreak Sunday morning.

The fall-like temperatures will hang around through a good majority of the upcoming week as well. Mornings will be chilly with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s with afternoon highs warming into the low to mid 70s for the first part of the week. Near 80 degrees by mid to late week ahead of another frontal boundary that moves into the area. This frontal system looks to bring yet again just a few showers to the region before clearing out for the upcoming weekend.

