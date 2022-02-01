Readings well above average and heavy rainfall in the forecast

COLUMBUS Ga.(WRBL)–A major winter storm is brewing across the U.S. from Texas, Southern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast. This storm is moving very slow, which makes this quite serious when it comes to freezing rain, sleet, and heavy snowfall.

The air mass ahead of this system will be quite mild and becoming wet with very heavy rain late Thursday across central Alabama, this would include portions of eastern Lee County up to 2-4” of rainfall.

Readings will climb into the mid-70s making our readings increase up to 15 degrees above average. The air quality from prescribed burns will be poor through Thursday and then the soaking rains will help to improve the air quality.