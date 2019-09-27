Record breaking heat two days in a row, some pop up storms likely

Friday FOR THE RECORD: 98° smashes the 1904 97° record for the date. Thursday FOR THE RECORD 100°.

Saturday’s record is 98° and I’m forecasting 96°, with hopes of a bit more afternoon clouds and storms popping up and holding us down a bit. So here we go, trending to become the 2nd warmest September on record and 10th driest as we wind down this month. Talking about relief only in the very extended forecast.

As far as relief consistency on the long range GFS will hopefully bring a strong cold front here October 8th with a hint of rain ahead of it but more certain cooler upper 50s for lows and possibly upper 70s for highs…