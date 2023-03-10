WEATHER UPDATE 6 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The forecast looks great behind this system Saturday, becoming colder in the morning and mostly sunny skies, with 70°. It will feel quite pleasant, with great air quality. We are tracking a stronger cold front Saturday evening across the Plains.

WEATHER AWARE Sunday 7AM (First Round): We are not likely going to see anything but wind and rain, however, we need to watch this first squall line across east central Alabama.

The primary threats for these storms due to the set-up and orientation of the front (west-east) will likely pose damaging wind and possible hail with any thunderstorms.

WEATHER AWARE Sunday 5PM-9PM (Second & Third Rounds): Later in the afternoon we need to watch closely for rising temperatures and breaks of sunshine adding more energy. This could help to increase the strength of these storms building along another squall line, early afternoon (TIMING WILL CHANGE).

Also, riding across the southern portion of the viewing area storms will fire-up. We may be clipped by several waves moving south to east well ahead of this energized system. Much colder readings behind all of this, with the likelihood of a few frost mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Late week we will see another severe weather set-up Friday, 17th on St. Patrick’s Day through Saturday morning the 18th. Still sometime away…Stay tuned.