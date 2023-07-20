COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the remainder of the evening, watching storms to the north while we remain hot and humid through tonight with overnight lows only dipping into the upper 70s.

Heat Advisories remain in effect through tonight for heat index values up to 108ºF. These could be extended into Friday, our last day of extreme heat before we see some relief.

Friday will be another hot day across the southeast with mid to upper 90s, and triple digit heat index values, but we are tracking more showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could become severe with the heating of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather.

The cold front approaches the region by Saturday ushering in more showers and storms by early Saturday morning. These storms could be borderline severe. But we will see ‘cooler’ readings for the remainder of the weekend.

While temperatures return back to the lower 90s, we see some influence from the Atlantic next week helping to pop up a few thunderstorms while temperatures return back to the mid 90s.