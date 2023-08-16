5:30 PM UPDATE:

5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finally a quiet weather pattern in store for us locally after seeing 10 days of measurable rainfall so far in the month of August.

Dry weather will persist through the end of the week as temperatures slowly return back to the mid to upper 90s. Unfortunately heat index values will continue to slowly rise as well.

High pressure overhead will keep a tropical low across Florida and the Gulf of Mexico. Development of this low is very minimal over the coming week, but rainfall will be likely along the panhandle of Florida.

Remaining dry in the extended forecast under high pressure aloft while we see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures remain above average in the mid to upper 90s.