Remaining cool and refreshing as we inch closer to the start of fall

High pressure has built in across the region this afternoon making for a very pleasant September day. Cooler temperatures remain in the forecast with a few cool mornings dipping into the mid 50s by mid-week. Afternoon highs remain well below average for this time of year and only warming into the upper 70s.

By Wednesday clouds start to build in late with the possibility of a few showers as we get some influence off of Tropical Storm Beta. Rain chances slowly increase late in the week and as we approach the weekend with temperatures climbing to near average.

Tropical Storm Beta continues to slowly move towards the Texas and Louisiana coast this evening and holding a 60 mph sustained winds. Beta is ingesting a lot of dry air which will likely inhibit the storm from become a hurricane, but will potentially bring flooding rains to Texas.

Sunday

74° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 58°

Monday

74° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 57°

Tuesday

77° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 60°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 63°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 77° 68°

Friday

82° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 70°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 81° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

