COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unseasonably cold air mass sticks around through the overnight and for Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Gusty winds out of the northwest will continue to gust up to 15-20 mph helping to create wind chill values in the low 20s. There is some good news in your First Alert Forecast, the cold air does not stick around too long.

Temperatures rebound slightly for Sunday afternoon while we remain chilly and well below average. Our average high for this time of year is 70 degrees.

We start the week with cool mornings, but mostly sunny skies by your Monday afternoon. We’re watching another storm system that will bring scattered showers and storms to our region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Thursday we return dry and warm as temperatures climb into the mid 70s before another cold front arrives late in the week and into the weekend.