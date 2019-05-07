Remaining dry and very warm, changes slowly coming our way Video

We are tracking a few lo pressure impulses along the stalled front towards our west Wednesday and especially late Thursday. All model data supports a strong wave Thursday late across east central Alabama, which may mean an MCS event weakening but significant brief winds may be the case, so we will be focused on the position of the low pressure system during the day.

Friday is rather uneventful but we will need to watch any sporadic showers and storms enhanced by heating and convection, which will elevate some storm development.

Saturday the cold front shows some life and drifts eastward and we need to watch waves developing again along the front, so most of the day Saturday appears to be hit or miss but more organized late in the day.

Mother's Day: Cloudy and scattered light showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Late when the front moves through, we need to watch for possible strong and even a few severe storms but at this time I'll hold off on Weather Aware until Thursday, with greater confidence. Clear and pleasant early next week before we become unsettled once again.

The Bermuda High appears to be strengthening and becoming drier and hotter for the end of the month.