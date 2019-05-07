Remaining dry and very warm, changes slowly coming our way
We are tracking a few lo pressure impulses along the stalled front towards our west Wednesday and especially late Thursday. All model data supports a strong wave Thursday late across east central Alabama, which may mean an MCS event weakening but significant brief winds may be the case, so we will be focused on the position of the low pressure system during the day.
Friday is rather uneventful but we will need to watch any sporadic showers and storms enhanced by heating and convection, which will elevate some storm development.
Saturday the cold front shows some life and drifts eastward and we need to watch waves developing again along the front, so most of the day Saturday appears to be hit or miss but more organized late in the day.
Mother's Day: Cloudy and scattered light showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Late when the front moves through, we need to watch for possible strong and even a few severe storms but at this time I'll hold off on Weather Aware until Thursday, with greater confidence. Clear and pleasant early next week before we become unsettled once again.
The Bermuda High appears to be strengthening and becoming drier and hotter for the end of the month.
Georgia signs restrictive abortion bill, as Alabama considers an even tougher anti-abortion law
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the most restrictive and controversial anti- abortion laws in the country this morning. The new law comes as neighboring Alabama considers an even stricter abortion law that will not allow exceptions for cases of rape or incest.Read More »
Gruesome slaying of Georgia couple unsolved after 5 years
A Georgia sheriff says he's still confounded by the unsolved slayings five years ago of a retiree, who was found beheaded, and his elderly wife.Read More »
NWS surveys Wilmington Island for tornado damage
The National Weather Service spent Sunday out in the Wilmington Island community reviewing the damage left behind by the storm.Read More »
Click here to help Smiths Station High School WIN $100,000 in new instruments
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) Smiths Station High School band students need your help earning $100,000 worth of instruments! All you have to do is click and vote online.Read More »
3 Tallapoosa men arrested in multi-state operation targeting sexual offenders
Three men were arrested in Tallapoosa County, Ala. after a four month operation and three days of investigative actions across multiple states culminated in the arrest of more than 82 individuals as part of Operation Southern Impact III.Read More »
Dothan police officers violently attacked by man they tried to help
A pair of Dothan police officers have been left with broken bones by a man that they tried to help, according to DPD Chief Steve Parrish.Read More »
