Remaining hot and humid until midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warm and humid across the two-state region this afternoon and evening has dry air as pushed into the northern half of Alabama and Georgia. Temperatures have climbed into the mid 90s with heat index values over the century mark in many locations. Expect similar conditions across the region as head into Tuesday as we won’t see much many chances to cool off from afternoon showers and storms until midweek.

Tropical moisture from the Atlantic returns Wednesday and Thursday helping to cool us down to average as we wrap up the week. Although we will see higher afternoon and evening rain chances highs will still climb into the 90s for some as we dodge isolated showers and storms, but this pattern lasts through the upcoming weekend as high pressure stays put.