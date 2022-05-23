COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gulf low moved inland bringing beneficial rainfall to the region overnight and this morning. We continue to track showers and storms in this unsettled pattern now that we’ve had some daytime heating. More energy continues to lift northward as the low continues to pull off to the northeast.

Remaining unsettled through midweek as a stalled frontal boundary will hang up and meander around the southeast through Tuesday and Wednesday bringing more isolated showers and storms. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s, average-like for this time of year.

We finally see a weather pattern change coming in your extended forecast. Cold front arrives late Thursday brining more scattered storms the area, but also clearing us of this humid pattern. Friday we start to dry out with mostly sunny skies and into the weekend as we quickly return more humid.