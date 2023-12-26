COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off the day under a blanket of clouds with areas of fog and a light mist. This will continue throughout the morning before finally tapering off. Mild temperatures start off the day with little temperature change throughout the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy heading into the overnight as temperatures dip into the mid 40s, which for this time of year is quite warm. Through the day Tuesday we will see gradual clearing, but staying under partly sunny skies as the upper level low rotates out.

Trending more sunny for Thursday, but also much cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s before a strong cold front ushers in more winter-like temperatures. Extended forecast is becoming cold with morning lows likely sub-freezing along with areas of frost likely. Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the 50s for some afternoons.

Our next chance of seeing some showers will likely arrive on New Year’s Day.