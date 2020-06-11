Remaining seasonable through the end of the week

Finally a break from the tropical and oppressive humidity; however, a stalled out boundary towards our south will slowly return northward helping to increase the humidity once again as we near the weekend. This boundary will continue to be just south of the News 3 viewing area – so the best chances for a few spotty showers on Friday and Saturday will be mainly in our southern counties.

There is a weak frontal system coming out of the Great Lakes region which will help increase a few clouds by Sunday, but should remain dry and we start the work week.Rain chances hold off through mid-week before we add another mention of sporadic afternoon and evening storms. High pressure builds in late in the week helping temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s returning back to summer-like conditions.