Remaining tropical and unseasonably warm through this week

Remaining in a very unsettled pattern with a cold front approaching and also keeping an eye on the tropics this week. Tropical moisture will continue to keep us overcast through today and tomorrow with a few light showers possible this afternoon. A greater chance for showers and storms moves into the region Wednesday.

A cold front will help us out by keeping Eta’s full impact towards our south, but the frontal boundary does stall out across the region before another cold front picks the boundary up and moves it through this weekend. Widespread rain will be likely Saturday before this front clears up fully of this unsettled pattern.

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 77° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 82° 70°

Thursday

80° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 61°

Friday

78° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

73° / 64°
Showers
Showers 50% 73° 64°

Sunday

78° / 61°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 78° 61°

Monday

69° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 46°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

77°

4 PM
Showers
40%
77°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
74°

74°

8 PM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

10 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

