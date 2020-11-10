Remaining tropical and unseasonably warm through this week

Remaining in a very unsettled pattern with a cold front approaching and also keeping an eye on the tropics this week. Tropical moisture will continue to keep us overcast through today and tomorrow with a few light showers possible this afternoon. A greater chance for showers and storms moves into the region Wednesday.
A cold front will help us out by keeping Eta’s full impact towards our south, but the frontal boundary does stall out across the region before another cold front picks the boundary up and moves it through this weekend. Widespread rain will be likely Saturday before this front clears up fully of this unsettled pattern.