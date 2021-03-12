 

Remaining warm and dry; Spring forward this weekend

7 Day Forecast

Remember we spring forward this weekend, be sure to set your clocks an hour ahead before you go to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning.

Before we lose the hour of sleep lets enjoy the great forecast! Staying dry and very warm to end the week and this weekend. Expect the same today and also on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, highs reaching the low 80s.

A little bit more cloud cover on Sunday ahead of an approaching system but we’ll continue to stay warm and dry.

Rain for the month of March has been sparse, we currently sit an inch below average for rainfall. Showers move back into the forecast starting Monday and last through the middle of next week, some of which could be heavy.

Friday

81° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 81° 52°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 54°

Sunday

83° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 83° 56°

Monday

79° / 62°
PM Thundershowers
PM Thundershowers 64% 79° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 76° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 76° 60°

Thursday

72° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 72° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
74°

70°

8 PM
Clear
1%
70°

66°

9 PM
Clear
2%
66°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
62°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
57°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
56°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
55°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

