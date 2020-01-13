Remaining warm and unsettled

Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the overnight across the southeast as a warm front lifts back towards the north leaving us very unsettled and mild through middle portions of the week.

A weak cold front moves in and washes out as it moves through, but temperatures will cool a tad behind the front into the mid to low 60s.

A stronger cold front will clear us of this unsettled pattern late Saturday into Sunday with noticeable cooler air behind it.

For next week, temperatures return back to average – mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs and mid to upper 30s for morning lows.