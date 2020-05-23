Remaining warm with a few afternoon showers and storms

As we get started with the holiday weekend not much changing now that high pressure has taken over, but we do remain on the western side of the high pressure so we are getting some influence from the south and southeast as for our moisture. We will keep sporadic to isolated showers and storms in the forecast through Monday with a slight increase in cloud cover on Monday.

Tuesday looks interesting right now — computer models want to bring in an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico as it rides on the side of high pressure. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to watch to see how this continues to develop and what guidance models so. For now, we will increase clouds to mostly cloudy and bump up our rain chances to isolated to scattered showers and storms — don’t be surprised to see a cloudy had on Tuesday either.

After that our overall pattern doesn’t change much, we return back to that typical summer-like pattern with temperatures near to just above average with sporadic to isolated showers and storms.