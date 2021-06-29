Remnants of Danny will keep isolated showers in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) Early morning rain and embedded thunderstorms have moved out, we’ll keep the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this morning. Tropical moisture will keep the air feeling thick, so expect warm and muggy conditions for the remainder of the morning.

The bulk of the rain will have moved northwest of the News 3 viewing area this afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible thanks to daytime heating and humidity. Highs today still near normal with most of the area reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

Staying unsettled through most of the week with the chance for scattered showers on Wednesday and more isolated showers on Thursday.

By the end of the week and first half of the weekend a cold front will move through and stall out, expected scattered showers and storms on both Friday and Saturday.