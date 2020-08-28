Remnants of Laura will keep showers and storms in the forecast this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible today thanks to left over moisture from what was hurricane Laura. The best time to see showers and storms will be after lunch so if you’ve got plans or errands to run today, grab the rain gear just in case. All of the tropical moisture will be uncomfortable with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but feeling more like the middle 90s.

What is left of Laura will move east over the weekend and the moisture will follow along with it, this means that we’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures in the upper 80s this weekend but it will feel more like the 90s due to all of the humidity.

Once the remnants of Laura exit the east coast we’ll transition back to what’s normal for this time of the year, this will happen early next week.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 74°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 90° 74°

Monday

89° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 75°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

88°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

