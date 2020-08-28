Remnants of Laura will keep showers and storms in the forecast this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible today thanks to left over moisture from what was hurricane Laura. The best time to see showers and storms will be after lunch so if you’ve got plans or errands to run today, grab the rain gear just in case. All of the tropical moisture will be uncomfortable with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but feeling more like the middle 90s.

What is left of Laura will move east over the weekend and the moisture will follow along with it, this means that we’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures in the upper 80s this weekend but it will feel more like the 90s due to all of the humidity.

Once the remnants of Laura exit the east coast we’ll transition back to what’s normal for this time of the year, this will happen early next week.