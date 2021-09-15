Remnants of Nicholas keeping us wet and soggy through the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — As the Remnants of Nicholas slowly moves across Louisiana we are in a wet and soggy weather pattern through at least the end of the week. This system has almost stalled across the southeast as the storm doesn’t have a ‘push’ to kick it eastward so in the meantime we will see a ton of tropical moisture lift into the region helping showers and a few storms to be consistent through the overnight Thursday and into Thursday afternoon. Remaining mostly wet again for Friday as Nicholas still holds on.

An approaching cold front to our north will graze the southeast as the southern end of the front stalls out giving us no help with Nicholas. However, the overall frontal boundary will help usher another tropical system out into the Atlantic, but as high pressure builds in behind the frontal boundary over the east coast we will remain in a somewhat tropical pattern with isolated showers and storms possible through the weekend and next week.

Temperatures will be below average through the forecast period with afternoon highs running 3-6 degrees below average. Morning lows will be near average and typical for mid September. We’re still awaiting that first big cold front of the season to help introduce us to Autumn which will officially start a week from today (Wednesday).