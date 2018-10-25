Remnants of Willa: Slowly lifts into the region late Thursday
We will see an increase of moisture lifting ahead of a warm front late in the day… Most of the measurable rainfall will occur along the I-85 corridor-northwestward. Willa's Remnants
Eventually, we will see our rain ramp-up early Friday morning, with moderate to heavy rain. This will be a bit pesky for the morning commute, Friday of course.
Readings will be quite chilly despite a warm front (Just semantics) The overriding moisture over a 50°F surface will trap this cool air.
Rain Thursday will not arrive until late in the day and this will exit Friday afternoon before Friday night events. The grounds will be wet and not going to dry anytime soon. The rainfall will range through this period from about 1”-.5” across the region.
A cloudy and cool start for the weekend. The sun will be back out for late Saturday into Sunday.
Georgia News
Kemp appeals injunction from judge on absentee ballots
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is appealing a judge's order regarding absentee ballots and applications.Read More »
Fort Benning announces Trick or Treat hours
Halloween is right around the corner and Fort Benning announces their official "Trick or Treat" hours.Read More »
Atlanta corruption investigation stretches into Mississippi
The ongoing federal investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall has stretched into Mississippi with a new bribery charge leveled against a former Atlanta city employee and political consultant.Read More »
Alabama News
APD arrests Auburn man on multiple drug charges
Auburn Police have arrested an Auburn man after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday.Read More »
Auburn professor suing university, claiming discrimination
An Auburn University engineering professor is suing the public Alabama school, claiming a group of his colleagues discriminated against him because of his race and national origin,Read More »
Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - On Saturday, October 27, Governor Kay Ivey will appear at campaign events in Auburn and Shelby County.Read More »