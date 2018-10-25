7 Day Forecast

Remnants of Willa: Slowly lifts into the region late Thursday

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 05:11 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2018 11:30 PM EDT

Remnants of Willa: Slowly lifts into the region late Thursday

We will see an increase of moisture lifting ahead of a warm front late in the day… Most of the measurable rainfall will occur along the I-85 corridor-northwestward. Willa's Remnants 

 

Eventually, we will see our rain ramp-up early Friday morning, with moderate to heavy rain. This will be a bit pesky for the morning commute, Friday of course.

 

Readings will be quite chilly despite a warm front (Just semantics) The overriding moisture over a 50°F surface will trap this cool air.

 

Rain Thursday will not arrive until late in the day and this will exit Friday afternoon before Friday night events. The grounds will be wet and not going to dry anytime soon. The rainfall will range through this period from about 1”-.5” across the region.

 

A cloudy and cool start for the weekend.  The sun will be back out for late Saturday into Sunday.

