COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weather pattern remains largely unchanged although we have a boundary towards our northwest draped across Tennessee and back into Mississippi. This boundary washes out as high pressure keeps us dry for the time being. You will see mostly sunny skies with a few cumulus clouds out and about similar to what we have seen over the past several days. Afternoon highs stay consistent with readings in the mid to upper 80s before a weekend from arrives.

Late Friday clouds increase ahead of an approaching frontal boundary that will bring a quick shot of showers and storms to the region on Saturday. At this time the timing appears to the morning and afternoon for the greatest chance to see measurable rainfall; although don’t expect a washout with this frontal boundary. But you will notice quite the cool down again for the second half of the weekend. By Sunday morning readings fall into the low 50s as we finally see boot weather return to the valley. Afternoon highs will be quite comfortable with readings in the mid to upper 70s as high pressure quickly takes back over for next week.

