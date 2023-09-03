COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continue to see pleasant readings through the mornings with readings in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies for the start of the week and for Labor Day.

Our coolest morning will likely be Monday with some of our northern counties possibly seeing upper 50s. With that stand, afternoon readings will continue to warm each and every day.

High pressure continues to build in, but albeit very weak at the moment but temperatures will continue to slowly warm and return to average. But get ready for a quick warm up by midweek as mid 90s return before a weak cool front arrives late in the week.

This cool front will help bring our next chance of rain into the region with a few showers and storms for Friday and Saturday.

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Katia formed Saturday off the African coast, but will not impact us here in the United States; however, we are tracking another wave coming off the African coast which will likely develop into our next hurricane over the next week. It will likely receive the name of Lee.