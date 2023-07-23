COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Still seeing just a few lingering showers and storms across the area this afternoon and evening before we start to trend drier for the start of the upcoming week. Overnight, partly cloudy with readings dipping into the low 70s. Don’t be shocked for a few rural areas to cool off into the upper 60s by Monday morning.

Monday we start the warming trend while staying fairly dry in the forecast. Stalled front remains to our south before finally washing out with high pressure taking over. This high pressure will help our temperatures in the afternoon return back to the mid 90s.

Remaining dry and hot through the midweek before we tap some Atlantic moisture that will usher in just a few stray showers or storms by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain steady in the mid 90s with a few of us hitting the upper 90s through the upcoming weekend while rain chances remain low, but not zero.