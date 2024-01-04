COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clear skies to start the morning off with temperatures hovering just above freezing with a few areas of some patchy fog.

Later this afternoon expect more sun in the forecast with warmer temperature readings. Afternoon highs climb into the mid 50s, but staying just below average. Ending the week with drier and quiet conditions before a front arrives late Friday evening with showers and a few storms.

Most of the rain comes during the overnight hours and tapers off by early Saturday morning. Saturday morning events are looking okay, maybe just a light lingering shower then gradually clearing throughout the day. Enjoy a quiet second half of the weekend before the pattern becomes more active.

Another system and likely the more potent of the three we are tracking will arrive late Monday. Expect scattered showers and storms to move in by Monday night and likely stay through the day Tuesday. For now the possibility of severe weather stays uncertain.