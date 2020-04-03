Returning warmer while overall pattern remains quiet through the weekend

Calm and quiet weather through the rest of today and for the weekend. Temperatures will be on the upswing with upper 70s by this afternoon. Can’t rule out a few 80°F readings in some areas, with 80s returning for a good majority of the region by the weekend.

A mix of sun and clouds in store for Saturday and Palm Sunday with rainfall chances holding off until next week.

Our best chance of rain comes in Tuesday with a wave of energy; although, a few showers and storms can not be ruled out for Monday and Wednesday.

