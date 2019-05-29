Ridge slowly breaking down, rain chances increase by Friday afternoon

Above average temperatures continue although the ridge of high pressure will continue to slowly weaken.

The weakening will allow for a frontal system to move through the region. This will allow a few showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day on Friday. However, most of us will remain dry and warm. Through the weekend, high pressure wants to nose it's way back into the area, but another frontal boundary approaches the region Monday and will begin to stall out.

Temperatures will be running about 5-6 degrees above average through the forecast period and currently behind 2.59" in our rainfall totals.