Ridge slowly breaking down, rain chances increase by Friday afternoon
Above average temperatures continue although the ridge of high pressure will continue to slowly weaken.
The weakening will allow for a frontal system to move through the region. This will allow a few showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day on Friday. However, most of us will remain dry and warm. Through the weekend, high pressure wants to nose it's way back into the area, but another frontal boundary approaches the region Monday and will begin to stall out.
Temperatures will be running about 5-6 degrees above average through the forecast period and currently behind 2.59" in our rainfall totals.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-