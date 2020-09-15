Sally to bring heavy rain, wind and flooding threat

7 Day Forecast

Sally continues to move slowly towards the northern Gulf Coast today with an anticipated landfall near the AL/MS/FL coast. The forward movement of Sally has been stalled by a frontal boundary towards towards the north. This lack of movement will not help our situation as we go throughout the next several days.

A few outer rainbands are starting to move through the region Tuesday evening, but heavier consistent rainbands will likely start around noon on Wednesday and lasting through Thursday morning. Latest model guidance shows the bulk of our rain coming overnight Wednesday into Thursday. If you have to get out during this time, please exercise caution and remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

IMPACTS:

  • Flash Flooding (Up to 8″ of rainfall possible with localized higher amounts)
  • Gusts up to 40 mph with stronger embedded storms within the rainbands
  • Isolated spin-up tornadoes (Greatest threat SW of Columbus)

Sally finally gets some forward momentum with another frontal boundary moving in. This boundary helps Sally move off to the northeast by Friday exiting the News 3 viewing area. A few isolated showers still can’t be ruled out for Friday until the frontal system is fully through the region. By Sunday we anticipate to finally see some fall-like weather as we are on the door step for the Start of Autumn.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Rain
Rain 70% 83° 69°

Wednesday

71° / 69°
Rain
Rain 100% 71° 69°

Thursday

78° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 78° 68°

Friday

82° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Saturday

74° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 57°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 56°

Monday

75° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

11 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
50%
71°

72°

5 AM
Rain
70%
72°

71°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

71°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

9 AM
Rain
70%
70°

70°

10 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

11 AM
Rain
80%
70°

71°

12 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

1 PM
Rain
70%
71°

71°

2 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

3 PM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

4 PM
Rain
90%
71°

70°

5 PM
Rain
90%
70°

70°

6 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
71°

