Sally to bring heavy rain, wind and flooding threat

Sally continues to move slowly towards the northern Gulf Coast today with an anticipated landfall near the AL/MS/FL coast. The forward movement of Sally has been stalled by a frontal boundary towards towards the north. This lack of movement will not help our situation as we go throughout the next several days.





A few outer rainbands are starting to move through the region Tuesday evening, but heavier consistent rainbands will likely start around noon on Wednesday and lasting through Thursday morning. Latest model guidance shows the bulk of our rain coming overnight Wednesday into Thursday. If you have to get out during this time, please exercise caution and remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

IMPACTS:

Flash Flooding (Up to 8″ of rainfall possible with localized higher amounts)

Gusts up to 40 mph with stronger embedded storms within the rainbands

Isolated spin-up tornadoes (Greatest threat SW of Columbus)

Sally finally gets some forward momentum with another frontal boundary moving in. This boundary helps Sally move off to the northeast by Friday exiting the News 3 viewing area. A few isolated showers still can’t be ruled out for Friday until the frontal system is fully through the region. By Sunday we anticipate to finally see some fall-like weather as we are on the door step for the Start of Autumn.

