COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with temperatures around the average of 93 degrees. These two days will be mostly sunny thanks to drier and more stable air.

The high pressure keeping us with these conditions can still produce a chance of stray showers in the afternoons. Friday and Saturday will be great days to have outdoor activities in the early afternoons.

Sunday, we will see more rain activity with an isolated chance, and this rain will keep our temperatures below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s. These cooler temperatures will remain for next week as well from more cloud cover.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern