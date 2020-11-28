Saturday Looks Good, But Sunday’s Going To Be Wet, and Maybe Stormy!

After some overnight rain, skies should be turning partly sunny Saturday, just in time for the Iron Bowl over in Tuscaloosa.

But Sunday, we’re looking at a low pressure tracking northeastward across the southeast. As it tracks through, it’s going to be drawing a lot of gulf moisture into the region, setting us up for some heavy rain at times. We will be Weather Aware for you on Sunday, not only for some possible flooding issues, but for a low-end risk of Severe weather, that could include some isolated tornadoes, especially south.

Then, once this system starts moving out on Monday, we’re going to see temperatures drop throughout the day. In fact, from the start of Monday, to the end of the day, we could be talking about as much as a 25-30 degree drop in temps.

Tuesday morning, it’s going to be cold enough with low’s in the upper 20’s, but factor in the wind chill, it’s going to feel VERY COLD!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a great Saturday!