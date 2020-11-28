 

Saturday Looks Good, But Sunday’s Going To Be Wet, and Maybe Stormy!

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After some overnight rain, skies should be turning partly sunny Saturday, just in time for the Iron Bowl over in Tuscaloosa.

But Sunday, we’re looking at a low pressure tracking northeastward across the southeast. As it tracks through, it’s going to be drawing a lot of gulf moisture into the region, setting us up for some heavy rain at times. We will be Weather Aware for you on Sunday, not only for some possible flooding issues, but for a low-end risk of Severe weather, that could include some isolated tornadoes, especially south.

Then, once this system starts moving out on Monday, we’re going to see temperatures drop throughout the day. In fact, from the start of Monday, to the end of the day, we could be talking about as much as a 25-30 degree drop in temps.

Tuesday morning, it’s going to be cold enough with low’s in the upper 20’s, but factor in the wind chill, it’s going to feel VERY COLD!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 59°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 73° 59°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 70° 55°

Sunday

62° / 49°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 62° 49°

Monday

52° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 52° 30°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

55° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 55° 30°

Thursday

59° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 59° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

62°

2 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

3 AM
Showers
50%
62°

62°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories