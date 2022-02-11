Say good-bye to spring as colder air returns from weekend front

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Get out and enjoy the spring-like weather before cooler temperatures invade again for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will soar into the 70s for a good majority of the region as cloud coverage increases throughout the day ahead of a frontal boundary that will arrive Sunday morning.

This frontal boundary will not be bringing any rainfall to our area as it moves through; however, braces yourselves for a region of cooler and sub-freezing readings my Monday morning. Sunday afternoon will be quite chilly as temperatures struggle to warm behind the front. Upper 20s will be likely on Valentine’s Day morning and highs only reaching the mid 50s.

Going throughout the upcoming week, some good news, as temperatures moderate for more seasonable and spring-like conditions. But with the added warmth that we will see, a rigorous and dynamic frontal boundary is looming for Thursday and Friday. Given the nature of the front and spring-like weather we are anticipating a potential severe weather threat.