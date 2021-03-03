Say goodbye to the rain and hello to some sun!

The rain is out and soon the clouds will follow! Decreasing clouds and cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s and upper 30s.

Expect sun and a few high clouds this afternoon into the early evening, temperatures will be much warmer today with highs in the middle 60s. Tonight we’ll dip down into the low 40s under clear skies, plenty of sunshine for Thursday with highs nearing 70 degrees.

More clouds on Friday as our next system approaches the area, a few stray showers will be possible late Friday night. Saturday continues to be the best day for a few showers but at the moment does not look like a wash out, temperatures will stay mild too. The second half of the weekend and into next week will remain dry with plenty of sunshine, highs warm back up to near 70.