COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not a washout today, in fact, we’ll see a few peeks of sunshine in between showers, this will allow highs to near 80 degrees.

A powerful cold front will track out of the four corners region and into the southern plains, this will bring severe weather to the ArkLaTex and ArkLaMiss region late this afternoon into the early evening. A moderate risk of severe weather is in place for this region as they have the best chance for damaging winds and unfortunately strong tornadoes.

This cold front will track east overnight into Friday morning, weakening some but still posing the risk for a few strong to severe storms. This thin line of storms will move in into east Alabama and west Georgia late Friday morning into the early Afternoon. We are weather aware due to the threat for damaging winds and a brief tornado.

This line of storms will move quickly and since it is weakening some, there may be locations that simply miss out on any rain or storms. This will not be a widespread event but any storm within this line that can hold together will have to be watched closely.