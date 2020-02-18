Scattered Showers and low visibility for your Tuesday morning commute

Mixed bag of weather this morning with areas of dense fog and scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder, unfortunately this comes at a time during our morning commute which will cause us to add a few extra minutes this morning. Any fog will lift by 10 AM and most of the rain will exit the area by then as well

A lull in the rain for the afternoon and early evening, more rain looks to arrive after 6 PM and will last overnight and into Wednesday morning as a thanks to a passing cold front. This front will then linger to our south by Thursday and will keep the rain chances around as well, some of this rain could be heave with most of the area receiving 1-3 inches of rainfall.

Temperatures today and Wednesday will remain mild but heavy rain, clouds and the passing front will leave us cool on Thursday with highs only in the 50s.