COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern persists across the southeast as a frontal boundary slowly pushes in along with a gulf low that is surging showers and storms into the region. Anticipating more showers and storms through the remainder of tonight with some lingering overnight.

For Monday, mostly cloudy to overcast with periods of heavy rain likely with scattered showers and storms as this gulf low comes ashore. Staying with afternoon showers and storms through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tracking another frontal boundary that will bring more scattered showers and storms for your Thursday. This boundary will help clear us of this very unsettled pattern. Friday we see the return of sunny and dry weather as temperatures climb back to near 90 for the upcoming weekend.