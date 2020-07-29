Scattered showers and storms possible today

It was nice to get a little bit of rain on Tuesday and today we’ll have another chance. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting late this morning with the best chance this afternoon and evening. Cloud cover should keep the temperatures fairly low today but any little bit of sun will allow temperatures to warm up quickly, expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Thursday afternoon and evening as well.

We’ll warm right back up by Friday and into this weekend, shower and storm chances will stick with us but we’ll see less coverage compared to today and Thursday. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s this weekend with heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine late Tuesday morning, it has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Isaias sometime today. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in place for the Windward Islands and Puerto Rico as it begins to move into the northwest Caribbean. Current track has it approaching the southeast coast by the end of the weekend but still so much uncertainty in the path.