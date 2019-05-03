Scattered showers and warm this weekend Video

TODAY: A few isolated showers possible this afternoon but will fizzle out around sunset. Highs today in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Any showers or storms will end around 7 PM then becoming partly to mostly cloudy, mild with temperatures in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: A spotty shower in the early morning then partly to mostly cloudy, can't rule out a pop up shower or storm but the best chance for scattered showers and storms to move into the area looks to be after 7 PM. Some storms, mainly in Alabama, have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and hail.

SUNDAY:Morning storms then becoming mostly to partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.