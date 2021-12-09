Scattered showers throughout the day Friday, WEATHER AWARE Saturday as strong front moves through

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds and scattered passing showers move back into the forecast tonight as warm front lifts back into the region. Friday we start off with a wet commute with intermittent showers and a few storms. Shower coverage and activity does back off as we go throughout the day on Friday as we gear up for the frontal passage on Saturday.

WEATHER AWARE 4-11 PM: Strong storm system moves across the mid south Friday and moves into the two-state region Saturday bringing a threat of severe weather to the area. Our main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a low end tornado risk will also be possible along the main frontal axis.

Sunday morning we are clear of the frontal passage as we see cooler and drier air return to the southeast. With the cooler air filtering into the region, morning lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday and Monday we see temperatures return more seasonable with above average temperatures as 70s return by midweek.