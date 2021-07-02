Scattered showers today but a perfect 4th of July forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front moves towards the News 3 viewing area. The best chance for showers and storms will be during the afternoon, into the evening. High temperatures today will stay below normal with most of the area reaching the low to middle 80s.

Decreasing clouds overnight into Saturday morning. By the afternoon, we’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds with daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A near perfect forecast for the 4th of July with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the low 90s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to strengthen and by this weekend will move west into the Caribbean. While Elsa is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves through the Caribbean, we’ll need to watch if it can survive land interaction. If it can survive, Elsa could potentially impact Florida by the middle to end of the week.